Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

build 284/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
build 284/365 design modern logos minimal branding clean typography creative logo type illustration negative space lettering logo design developers house apartment building icon buildings building build
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like