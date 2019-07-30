Akdesain

sofa 283/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
sofa 283/365 identity line art modern akdesain design illustration creative logo type lettering logo logo design typography chair negative space minimal interior furniture sofa
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like