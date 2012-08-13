Chelsea Kent

Chelsea Kent
Chelsea Kent
Working on a little teaser for a startup I'm the founder of. I loved how easy it was to use real nailpolish strips but wasn't a fan of the designs, so I decided to create my own! Also looking to connect with other designers/bloggers to create their own line of nails as well. :)

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Chelsea Kent
Chelsea Kent

