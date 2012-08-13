SATURDAY INDESIGN

A chair in its most simple form consists of 3 basic elements: [FRAME+ FILL + WRAP].

The collaboration between Space, HASSELL and Condensed explores the deconstruction and re-building of these 3 parts to create a shift in focus.

FRAMED elements hold and support the FILLING as it tries to burst free from its constraints to inhabit the public skin, and extend to literally become WRAPPED in Space.

Turning furniture inside-out to reveal the often unseen and disregarded component of what makes up the chairs we love, experience a playful celebration of what is hidden below the surface.

with@leroice