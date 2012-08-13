👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
SATURDAY INDESIGN
A chair in its most simple form consists of 3 basic elements: [FRAME+ FILL + WRAP].
The collaboration between Space, HASSELL and Condensed explores the deconstruction and re-building of these 3 parts to create a shift in focus.
FRAMED elements hold and support the FILLING as it tries to burst free from its constraints to inhabit the public skin, and extend to literally become WRAPPED in Space.
Turning furniture inside-out to reveal the often unseen and disregarded component of what makes up the chairs we love, experience a playful celebration of what is hidden below the surface.
with@leroice