Amsterdam

Amsterdam lyrics ghost mice edmondsans
Working on some wall art for my apartment. Vacation photo from my trip to Amsterdam last summer, lyrics from Ghost Mice's song "Holland."

now everyone will tell you about the coffee shops
and everyone will tell you about the red-light district
but somehow it seems that they all forgot to mention
the millions of bikes locked to the millions of bridges

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
