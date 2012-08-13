Leighton Hubbell

Ink and quill real estate logo

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
  • Save
Ink and quill real estate logo ink quill signature home house bottle feather wax seal circle blue logo logo design
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Art direction | Brand design | Illustration

More by Leighton Hubbell

View profile
    • Like