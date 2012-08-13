Molly Clark

Wedding Invitation -- Test Prints!

Molly Clark
Molly Clark
  • Save
Wedding Invitation -- Test Prints! wedding wedding invitation rustic typography print illustration
Download color palette

Here are some test prints and cuts. It's looking pretty perfect. Additional pieces/cards not pictured.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Molly Clark
Molly Clark

More by Molly Clark

View profile
    • Like