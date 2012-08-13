Medoks

Thrasher thrasher logo logotype type typo letter 3d electro music event destroy drum and bass 127 chrome design medoks medox neon graphic typography broken dnb electronis dubstep party parties movement space green light
Hi All! This is my first upload.
Logo design for the Thrasher party (Hungarian electronic music event)
Vector / 3D logo

