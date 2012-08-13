Paul Sirmon

Paul Sirmon
Paul Sirmon
Szuka Portrait dog ornaments orange teal
I'm doing portraits of our canine children to hang on walls and act as a lasting memorial. 3 more to go!

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
