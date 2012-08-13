👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The next step in my process is creating a quick marker comp. I used a Pigma Brush pen for the black lines and Copic Sketch Markers for the shading and color. I played with the levels and did a little erasing in Photoshop. The hope is to mimic these strokes and lines in Illustrator with custom Art Brushes.