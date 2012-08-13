Ryan Putnam

Marker Comp marker sketch comp women process ink brush.
The next step in my process is creating a quick marker comp. I used a Pigma Brush pen for the black lines and Copic Sketch Markers for the shading and color. I played with the levels and did a little erasing in Photoshop. The hope is to mimic these strokes and lines in Illustrator with custom Art Brushes.

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
