Determination at Sundae Mountain

Determination at Sundae Mountain cute vector illustration ice cream
First shot! Eee! Super excited! Thank you so much to Dribbble for the invite!

Alright! This is a shot of one of my illustrations for an artbook I'm working on. This kitten's name is Momocheet and she has a thing with sweets.

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
