Baroness 02 Copy

so, baroness came to town and i decided to make a poster for this concert. but now a regular one. baroness is famous for their amazing artwork done by their guitar player, John Dyer Baizley, and i wanted to avoid anything similar to that.
so i decided to allow myself to use just one font, one color and that is it.
the idea was to use futura's shapes to develop the look and feel of everything in the poster and constrain myself to something i never done before.