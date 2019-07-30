Recent Languages

We just rolled out some new updates for our product across platforms. The most notable visual update is the addition of culturally relevant imagery where learners switch between languages they are studying.

This is just the first step at injecting photography into the learner journey, and we are excited to share the next steps in the coming months.

Photos are sourced from amazingly talented photographers around the world at Unsplash. You can see a list of the photos we used here: https://mangolanguages.com/legal/credits.cfm

If you would like to participate in user tests, please head over to our Spectrum channel https://spectrum.chat/mango-languages