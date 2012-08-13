Kyriacos Kyprianou

Isabelle, My Protagonist

Kyriacos Kyprianou
Kyriacos Kyprianou
  • Save
Isabelle, My Protagonist character design character development illustration blue
Download color palette

I'm slowly working on a graphic novel...very slowly. 12 pages so far, about 200 to go.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Kyriacos Kyprianou
Kyriacos Kyprianou

More by Kyriacos Kyprianou

View profile
    • Like