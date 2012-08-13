Jeff Golenski

I made a mess

I made a mess tshirt tshirt design shirt design shirt mockup paint splatter blue branding
Just playing around.

full: https://forrst.com/posts/I_made_a_mess-2HM

Typefaces: Streetbrush & Amasis
Brush: Bittbox watercolors
Shirt Template: Go Media Arsenal

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
