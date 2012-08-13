Ashley Jankowski
Ollins Orthodontics Concept 1

vintage stacked type tooth teeth braces orthodontics smile navy copper modern
Vintage inspired logo for an orthodontics office that is housed in an old victorian house. Client wanted a throw back to hand painted signage. Something that would fit better with their offices, but modernized.

