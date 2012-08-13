Joe Martinez

Game Over

First, I'd like to thank @Sergio Camalich for the invite to join the game. Hello Dribbble!

Second, this is the game over pop-up modal of an iOS game I designed and developed called Phased.

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
