Top10 is Hiring!

It's been a few months since I moved to London to join the awesome team at Top10.

We want to get to the next step.. We are now building something new. It's been an exciting journey at the office working on the new Top10 service. We are still in an early stage of the new product development and there's a lot to come up in the next few months.

As a well succeed startup, our goal, apart from creating an awesome product, is to bring the most talented people out there to join the team and help us getting to the top.

We are now looking for an UI Developer, a Javascript Engineer and a Scala Engineer.

Check it out and apply if you think you are the right one. We'll love you for that :)