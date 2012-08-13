Sam Dunn

Sketchy

Sketchy afi rabbit illustration progress black afireinside 337 336
I said I'd do an AFI tribute once I got 337 likes on Facebook, so as promised, here's a very very rough sketch of the first stage,

more progress to come!

Also, if people are into this in the following stages I'll probably make prints!

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
