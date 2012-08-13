MojoTech

Groove Icons

MojoTech
MojoTech
Hire Us
  • Save
Groove Icons submarine radar donut ticket icons groove shell purple vector icon set custom icon beach maritime ocean
Download color palette

We nuanced some of our favorite basic, vector 1-color icons and created some new ones - well, 28 new ones to be exact - for a project we've been working on with Groove (www.groovehq.com).

Looking forward to sharing it with everyone this Fall!

_

Follow us on Twitter!

Digital Product Agency
Design • Development • Mentorship

MOJOTech
www.mojotech.com

Build Bold.™

MojoTech
MojoTech
Digital product design and development.
Hire Us

More by MojoTech

View profile
    • Like