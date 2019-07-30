Techeshta

Coffee Zone - Shop Landing Page Design

Coffee Zone is a professional and responsive landing page template based on PSD. It comes with a clean design and all essential elements for launching a full-featured website in a few minutes. It is perfectly suitable for all cafes, bars, and similar businesses. Plus, it promotes your business all around the web!

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Modern and Creative Design
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Very Easy to Customize
✔️ Pixel Perfect Design
✔️ Retina Ready

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

