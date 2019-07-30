Coffee Zone - Shop Landing Page Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Coffee Zone is a professional and responsive landing page template based on PSD. It comes with a clean design and all essential elements for launching a full-featured website in a few minutes. It is perfectly suitable for all cafes, bars, and similar businesses. Plus, it promotes your business all around the web!
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ Modern and Creative Design
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Very Easy to Customize
✔️ Pixel Perfect Design
✔️ Easy to Customize
✔️ Retina Ready
Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!
You can contact us at Upwork.
Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance