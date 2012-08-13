Ronald Slabbers

'La Leg'

'La Leg' leg drawing illustration cabaret sexy high heels
'La Leg',
Brush and ink (and real paper cut) on handmade Arches paper.
76 x 57 cm

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
