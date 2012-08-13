Brad McGinty

Robert Cop robo cop toys t-shirts 80s movies
Here is the full image! You can order the shirt here: http://bradmcginty.bigcartel.com/product/robert-cop-2-t-shirt

And if you hurry you can still get the super secret surprise!

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
