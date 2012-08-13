FIXER

Twigs & Posies identity

FIXER
FIXER
Hire Me
  • Save
Twigs & Posies identity flowers logo floral design leaves stem
Download color palette
58adf9997c55b8bfb6166206bb5b57b1
Rebound of
Twigs & Posies identity
By FIXER
View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
FIXER
FIXER
Building better brands.
Hire Me

More by FIXER

View profile
    • Like