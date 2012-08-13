Raye Keslensky

Jason Spades Bottle Opener

Jason Spades Bottle Opener jason steel last res0rt bottle opener
The bottle openers are in -- and Jason's design looks great on them! These'll be sold at Dragon*Con in the Comics & Pop Artist's Alley at my table!

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
