Frisbo - Dashboard navigation

Frisbo - Dashboard navigation
Frisbo is the e-fulfillment service that takes care of e-commerce projects from storage and invoicing to packing and shipping.

The dashboard helps customers keep track of their products, stocks, storage, invoicing and packaging.

See the story here: https://www.highcontrast.ro/work/frisbo-website/

Posted on Jul 30, 2019
