Sprint Logo Revamp

Sprint Logo Revamp
I use Sprint. I love them. But their branding overall is awful, in my opinion.

I'm trying to take the one thing I like (their "Moving Forward" sans-serif italics) from their marketing materials, and accentuate it here. More to come.

Constructive suggestions are, as always, more than welcome.

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
