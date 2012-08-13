Jarek Pulit

New Branding

Created a new mascot/character/iconic whatsit for my portfolio site & future branding. Hugely inspired by mid century product advertising design. On that note, grab this book: http://tinyurl.com/cko9w26

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
