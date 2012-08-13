Spa & Sauna Flyers Vol-2

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/spa-sauna-flyers-psd-template-vol2/2811171
Professional Spa, Sauna Flyer PSD templates designed to market and present your business the best way possible. Because of it's unique natural design, these flyers are sure to arouse interest with potential customers and clients.
Features
1 fully layered psd file
Size – 8x6 @ 300 dpi-CMYK with 0.125mm bleed
100% editable (each element sits on it’s own layer)
Option to add a BIG photo
Organized, well named & color coded layers
Professional unique Design
Free Fonts used are listed in the well documented help file
Photos in the preview image are used for display purposes and are not included in the main download file.
Stock Photo Credits
http://photodune.net/item/spa-setting/1333939
http://photodune.net/item/spa-dayspa/2488103