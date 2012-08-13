Spa & Sauna Flyers Vol-2

Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/spa-sauna-flyers-psd-template-vol2/2811171

Professional Spa, Sauna Flyer PSD templates designed to market and present your business the best way possible. Because of it's unique natural design, these flyers are sure to arouse interest with potential customers and clients.

Features



1 fully layered psd file

Size – 8x6 @ 300 dpi-CMYK with 0.125mm bleed

100% editable (each element sits on it’s own layer)

Option to add a BIG photo

Organized, well named & color coded layers

Professional unique Design

Free Fonts used are listed in the well documented help file

Photos in the preview image are used for display purposes and are not included in the main download file.

