Muhammad khalid khan

Search, Compare Duplicate Data, Merge Similar and Build Profile

Muhammad khalid khan
Muhammad khalid khan
  • Save
Search, Compare Duplicate Data, Merge Similar and Build Profile merge similar data compare duplicate data app categorical data search data search results build profile compare data merge data big data artificial intelligence business intelligence
Search, Compare Duplicate Data, Merge Similar and Build Profile merge similar data compare duplicate data app categorical data search data search results build profile compare data merge data big data artificial intelligence business intelligence
Download color palette
  1. search-wealthy-prospects.png
  2. search-wealthy-prospects.png

It's a sales and marketing tool for a bank where they can search their potential prospects by multiple criterias.

There are multiple data sources so there will be duplicate entries. System will show results by color tagging the exact match and similar. User can compare and click "Add to Profile" to merge and build a profile.

Muhammad khalid khan
Muhammad khalid khan

More by Muhammad khalid khan

View profile
    • Like