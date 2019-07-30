Abinash Mohanty

Sports App - Cricket Swag

Sports App - Cricket Swag uidesign fresh store product gradient card material clean white graphics ui score player mobile android purple colors ux cricket sports
Happy Tuesday Guys! Here is a set of design screens we worked for our sports app called cricket swag that has got 100,000+ downloads within 2 months of time. I will share more screens from this app afterwards.

