Au Pair Site Take 2

Oh, almost forgot to post the final version of the frontpage - or at least part of it. There are two userlists, like the one you see here in the bottom, both showing 9 profiles with a pagination/slider-like switcharoo'er.

Nothing else too fancy - the "search" and "get joining already" are the main functions of the frontpage.

Rebound of
Au pair site - take 1
By Søren Horsbøll Hansen
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
