Artcrank poster bike cat illustration pattern dim-sum kind-of-funny
Here is a little clip of my NYC art crank poster. Delivery bike gangs of New York. Full thing and buying options found here: http://motherland.bigcartel.com/product/artcrank-poster

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
