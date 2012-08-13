Jonathan Speir

Collective Logo Concept 5

Jonathan Speir
Jonathan Speir
  • Save
Collective Logo Concept 5 logo identity taproom beer crest shield
Download color palette

Revisions and refining of an initial concept.

619caa73c6422f7336f20f057a144900
Rebound of
Collective Logo Concept 4
By Jonathan Speir
View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Jonathan Speir
Jonathan Speir

More by Jonathan Speir

View profile
    • Like