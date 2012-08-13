Nick Slater

Burnap's Farmers Market Badges

apple farmer new york upstate food badges type custom fruit fresh vintage produce vegetables
Something cool I am working on... at least for me. I have been home sick for sometime now so lately I have been making stuff that reminds me of home. I made a lot of these badges this past weekend. These are just a few that I had finished. I hope you all dig them.

