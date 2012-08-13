Fabio Basile

Generic Counter

A little something I have created for our admin area at http://pixelplant.com - it's kind of vague at the moment but I'd like to show various stats like emails sent, visits received, offers received, invoices sent etc. The on / off switch would in theory enable / disable the counter on dashboard view. Thanks to Allan Grinshtein for his inspiring style.

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
