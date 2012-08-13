Ivan Tolmachev

UI Elements for an Upcoming Dresssed Theme

Ivan Tolmachev
Ivan Tolmachev
Hire Me
  • Save
UI Elements for an Upcoming Dresssed Theme ui elements buttons dropdown input text field
Download color palette

A custom theme elements for guys over at dresssed

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Ivan Tolmachev
Ivan Tolmachev
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ivan Tolmachev

View profile
    • Like