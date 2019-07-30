Personal Fitness Trainer App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Regular workouts are mainly about comfort. For the sake of maximum comfort, we’ve designed a tool that helps to organize and streamline workouts.

💪 To get the most out of exercises, users choose their fitness goals right from the start. The best journey is when you know exactly what you want to achieve, isn’t it?

📈 The app includes workouts of all fitness levels. Both pros and beginners find it super easy to stay in shape.

🏆 To recommend workouts, the user can use the comment section or simply press LIKE. Isn’t it great to make sure that your fitness routine is 100% effective?

