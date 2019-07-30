Purrweb UX

Personal Fitness Trainer App

Personal Fitness Trainer App freebie free program wellness health workout beauty fitness product purrweb mobile app design ux ui figma
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

Regular workouts are mainly about comfort. For the sake of maximum comfort, we’ve designed a tool that helps to organize and streamline workouts.

💪 To get the most out of exercises, users choose their fitness goals right from the start. The best journey is when you know exactly what you want to achieve, isn’t it?

📈 The app includes workouts of all fitness levels. Both pros and beginners find it super easy to stay in shape.

🏆 To recommend workouts, the user can use the comment section or simply press LIKE. Isn’t it great to make sure that your fitness routine is 100% effective?

Created by Vadim Subbotin

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

