Dani Ward

Keep Breathing - K Vector

Dani Ward
Dani Ward
  • Save
Keep Breathing - K Vector cursive calligraphy hand lettering hand-lettering didot script ingrid michaelson
Download color palette

Starting to really work on vectorizing my sketch - I want it to still have a slightly organic feel, but be much cleaner than the original sketch. And I am absolutely LOVING this K.

Keep breathing snippet
Rebound of
Keep Breathing
By Dani Ward
Dani Ward
Dani Ward

More by Dani Ward

View profile
    • Like