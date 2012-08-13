Daniel Marcos Perujo

Photoshop plugin - wip

Daniel Marcos Perujo
Daniel Marcos Perujo
  • Save
Photoshop plugin - wip plugin wip photoshop layers assets panel free interface icon button gear
Download color palette

I use a lot my own scripts to export assets.
Now I'm building a public and free panel for Photoshop in the next weeks. All you have to do is name your layers correctly.

What do you think about the icons and texts?
Please, all comments/critics are welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Daniel Marcos Perujo
Daniel Marcos Perujo

More by Daniel Marcos Perujo

View profile
    • Like