Profile Views [CSS]

css animation transform
just a quick experiment based on Rus Adrian Ewald shot.

Not perfectly coded, but it's just an hour break fun exercice.

-> TRY IT !

*AUG14: update*
cleaned the code a bit ;)

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
