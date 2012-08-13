Joshua Gajownik

Integrating accents

Joshua Gajownik
Joshua Gajownik
  • Save
Integrating accents typography accents
Download color palette

Type alterations integrating accents into Bino Mono

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Joshua Gajownik
Joshua Gajownik

More by Joshua Gajownik

View profile
    • Like