Caleb Pardick

Dribbble draft stage

Caleb Pardick
Caleb Pardick
  • Save
Dribbble draft stage draft led microphone podium spotlight stage tertre
Download color palette

Original version of the thank you shot before I decided to go with the darker/spotlight version.

0d495a55bb07ec9f51d011a41af7a095
Rebound of
Thanks to Jonathan Giles!
By Caleb Pardick
View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Caleb Pardick
Caleb Pardick

More by Caleb Pardick

View profile
    • Like