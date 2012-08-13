Intaglio Graphics & Multimedia

Metallic Paint Experiment

metallic paint experiment material
Just an experiment of painting realistic metallic car paint in photoshop. Painting process gone through multi coating layers just like real car paint. It can be refined more but it's just a test which can be used in many professional work.

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
