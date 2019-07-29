Akdesain

anchor 282/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
anchor 282/365 logos symbol clean modern akdesain illustration creative logo minimal vector typography negative space logo type logo design lettering anchorman anchor logo anchors marine anchor
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like