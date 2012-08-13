Brent Galloway

Text Effect Practice: Graphic Design

I've been lacking in creativity, so I wanted to experiment a bit with type. Feedback it always appreciated! :)

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Freelance merch designer for rad bands and brands
