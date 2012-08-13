Abdul Rahaman

A note-taking app concept

windows phone metro app ui notes concept modern
A note-taking app concept I made earlier for Windows Phone. Not Metro (or whatever Microsoft calls it).

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
