Iani Tararache

First Infographic - finished

Iani Tararache
Iani Tararache
  • Save
First Infographic - finished infographic politics
Download color palette

Full view
Finished my first Infographic - politics subject [RO].
Information source

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Iani Tararache
Iani Tararache

More by Iani Tararache

View profile
    • Like