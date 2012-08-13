Mutsumi Kawazoe

Cobra

This is a cobra which is 11th animal .

Actually It was a little bit hard to draw even though
cobla's body is more simplicity than other animal's shape.

I noticed that it is easier to draw animals which has arms and regs because I can draw them to catch shapes easily !
But trying to draw cobra was really valuable time :)

How is this cobra ?

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
