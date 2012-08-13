Andrew Colin Beck

Rocketoid Flyer

Rocketoid Flyer
I got contacted by a guy who liked my Ferevo Flyer (the shot this is rebounded from) and wanted me to do something similar for his thing (Rocketoid) and I was like YES!!! Nothing better in the world than getting payed to draw . . . except maybe getting payed to draw space stuff.

